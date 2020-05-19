Who is new CA Technologies ANZ MD Janice Cox?

International B2B software provider CA Technologies has unveiled Janice Cox as its new Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand.

Outgoing ANZ MD Paul Falkenstein is retiring from CA after almost 20 years at the company, with Cox now reporting into Martin Mackay, President and GM for Asia Pacific and Japan.

Cox arrives having most recently spent time at Telstra, where she was in charge of managing the telco’s customer segment.

Before this, she served as VP of Personal Systems at HP. Her job at CA will be to grow sales and open new revenue streams for the ANZ business, as well as a degree of wider, more general management of operations.

On announcing the appointment, Mackay said: “ANZ is an important market for CA. Therefore, it was essential we found the right candidate to continue delivering value to our customers and driving the business in ANZ.

“I firmly believe Janice’s business acumen, market knowledge and experience leading teams to achieve sales, revenue and customer satisfaction targets make her the perfect fit for our team.”

CA has been in business for more than four decades, working in Australia with well-known companies such as Qantas and NAB.