Who is Hitachi’s new Managing Director for the APAC region?

Hitachi Australia Pty. Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Atsushi Konishi as Managing Director.

Mr. Konishi succeeds Mr. Hitoshi Ishihara, who has served as Managing Director since March 1, 2010. Mr. Ishihara will assume an advisory role for Hitachi, Ltd. in Japan, where he will focus on the APAC region. Both appointments are effective April 1, 2017.

Mr. Konishi started his career at Hitachi in 1981 in the company’s International Sales Division. Most recently, he served as General Manager of the company’s Global Sales Operations Division, Hitachi, Ltd. Power Business.

“We are delighted that Mr. Konishi will join the Australian business. Over the course of his 36-year career with the Hitachi Group, Mr. Konishi has held various managerial positions, and has accumulated extensive experience in the areas of power and infrastructure systems,” said Deputy Managing Director of Hitachi Australia, Mr. Anand Singh.

“Mr. Konishi has undertaken assignments in Singapore and the Middle East, and he also led the International Strategy Division where he was responsible for Asia, China and Australia’s business strategies,” said Mr. Singh.

In serving as Managing Director of Hitachi Australia Pty. Ltd, the regional headquarters of Hitachi Ltd., Mr. Konishi will oversee all of Hitachi’s initiatives in the region including its Social Innovation Business — which the company is committing $1.25 billion AUD towards by FY2020.

“I am honoured to assume the position of Managing Director in Australia and lead my team in achieving growth for the company’s businesses within key Australian industries, including mining, transportation, healthcare, public safety, and agriculture,” said Mr. Konishi.

“The opportunity to expand Hitachi’s Social Innovation Business by leveraging the company’s vast and unique OT and IT expertise is enormous. It is a very exciting time for the company, particularly with the advent of our R&D activities in the region coupled with our efforts in the primary sector.”

“I am also looking forward to working with Hitachi Australia’s talented team in what is a mature market,” said Mr. Konishi.

