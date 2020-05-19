Westpac denied sale of Hastings Management as Charter Hall pulls out of deal
Westpac will have to wait for another buyer or contemplate selling off individual assets after Charter Hall walked away from a deal to buy Hastings Management.
Hastings, an investment firm which the bank owns in its entirety, holds around $14.3bn in infrastructure projects and would have merged with Charter Hall to make a $33bn-plus company. However, it appeared that not all investors were on board with the sale, so both parties agreed to proceed no further.
Westpac was quick to assure Hastings’ clients that it was still committed to the company, although it is now weighing up what to do next.
RELATED STORIES:
- ACCC could delay $11bn Tabcorp and Tatts merger amid competition concerns
- US investor KKR looks to lucrative Australian property market with Pepper Group acquisition
- Speedcast to strengthen governmental remote comms activity with $100mn UltiSat acquisition
- Read the latest Business Review Australia magazine
Westpac bought the first 51% of Hastings in 2002 for $36mn, and was rumoured to be looking for $500mn from Charter Hall, despite analysts thinking this was an ambitious target.
Hastings Management primarily invests in large infrastructure projects including, toll roads, airports and seaports. It also has interests as far away as the UK, where it has interest in Northern Ireland’s Phoenix Natural Gas.
The firm also holds a stake in New South Wales’s electrical grid, and recently acquired the state’s land registry organisation.
- Novena Global Lifecare adds AI to its arsenal with US$350mn Xingkeduo mergerLeadership & Strategy
- Fuji Oil set to acquire Blommer ChocolateLeadership & Strategy
- Chinese automaker Chery not considering acquisitions to bolster overseas growthDigital Strategy
- Aider and Westpac NZ bring digital assistance to SMEsTechnology