Walter & Wild expands portfolio by acquiring I Love Food Co

New Zealand’s Walter & Wild has entered a conditional purchase agreement to acquire the food firm, I Love Food Co, for an undisclosed amount.

I Love Food Co. sees its brands, such as I Love Pies and I Love Baking, stocked across the country as well as exported to Asia and the Pacific region.

“This acquisition is about much more than a portfolio of delicious pies and cookies made from real ingredients,” commented Harry Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Walter & Wild.

“It’s also about infusing I Love Food Co’s authenticity, innovation and deep connection to the consumer into Walter & Wild’s DNA. That’s something to be incredibly excited about.”

SEE ALSO:

The Co-Founders of I Love Food Co., Maree Glading and Jessie Stanley, will continue to work with the firm under Walter & Wild.

“Jessie and Maree’s success speaks for itself – they are two highly talented individuals. It’s a privilege to welcome them to the Walter & Wild family,” Hart continued.

Walter and Wild owns brands such as Alfa One, Aunt Betty’s, Greggs, Hansells, Hubbards, Thriftee, Teza and Vitafresh.

“We see an enormous potential for the ‘I Love’ brand in our existing product categories and across the broader Walter and Wild portfolio,” Glading remarked.

The acquisition of the firm, which is expected to be complete by November, will allow I Love Food Co. to remain locally owned.