Little Caesars Pizza opens first outlet in the Philippines as it expands APAC operations

The world’s third-largest pizza chain, Little Caesars Pizza, will open its first store in the Philippines on 26 January

Little Caesars’ Filipino outlet is located at the Metrosquare Building in Ermita, Manila, and promises to offer in-and-out service in 30 seconds or less.

"Little Caesars is excited to celebrate the opening of its first restaurant in the Philippines, and to finally share our delicious pizzas with everyone," said Paula Vissing, Senior Vice President Little Caesars’s international operations, in the firm’s press release.

See more:



"And to add to the joy of sharing, we're looking forward to making thousands of Filipinos happy as they participate in our #PizzaPizzaGiving promotion. The best way to enjoy Little Caesars Pizza is by sharing it with friends and family."

Little Caesars’ introductory #PizzaPizzaGiving promotion enables customers to gift a free pizza to a friend of family member and receive their own free pizza in return.

As part of its expansion in Asian markets, the firm is also opening its first outlet in Singapore on 24 January, and said in its press release that it is currently accepting enquiries from entrepreneurs seeking to open franchised stores in the APAC region.