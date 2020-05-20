Volvo Buses to deliver 900 buses to Perth over next decade for AU$274mn

Volvo Buses, the public transport arm of Swedish automotive giant Volvo, has announced a AU$274mn order for 900 buses from the Public Transport Authority of Western Australia for delivery over the next ten years.

The buses will operate in the Perth metropolitan region, and the order represents the largest of its kind for Volvo’s business in Australia.

“With the latest order the PTA continues to put strong confidence in the Volvo team,” said Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses, in the firm’s press release. We have the great opportunity to continue our strategic long-term partnership, supporting the PTA and the PTA operators for the next 10 years and beyond.”

“Together with our strong dealer partner, Truck Centre WA, we are extremely proud and humbled by the announcement that not only recognizes our latest offer to the PTA for future deliveries and support, but also the high-quality products, service and support delivered by the Australian team over the last nine years throughout the previous contract.”

In its press release, Volvo added that the low-floor diesel buses will meet Euro 6 emissions standards and that they will be co-built with Volgren Australia.