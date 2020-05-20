Toshiba announces rebrand of its global identity

Tokyo-based electronics and IT conglomerate Toshiba announced on 25 September that it has overhauled the branding of its global identity

In its statement introducing the “Essence of Toshiba”, the company said that the move is a “restatement of its abiding purpose and values”.

“The Essence of Toshiba will be applied across all Toshiba Group companies and in all markets, as part of an initiative to harmonize and integrate the Group’s diverse businesses and operations around the world”.

Toshiba added that the reinvention of its brand identity reiterates its corporate philosophies and will “provide a strong and consistent framework for all communication”.

The Essence of Toshiba is split into three components: the “Basic Commitment of The Toshiba Group”, “Our Purpose”, and “Our Values”.

With its basic commitment as a group, Toshiba is committed to promoting increased quality of life for people worldwide, “ensuring progress that is in harmony with our planet”.

“Our Purpose” is defined by the group’s “unwavering drive to make and do things that lead to a better world”, incorporating corporate responsibility and sustainable processes across its global operations.

Finally, “Our Values” is divided into four major focuses: “Do the right thing”, “Look for a better way”, “Always consider the impact”, and “Create together”.

Ichiro Hirata, corporate vice president at Toshiba, summarised the goals of the rebrand in the company’s statement:

“Our updated brand identity reflects our ambition to contribute to a planet that’s safer and cleaner, a society that’s both sustainable and dynamic, a life as comfortable as it is exciting, setting us on a path to deliver answers that will bring on a brilliant new day”.