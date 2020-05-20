The top 50 fastest growing companies in New Zealand

Smart Membrane solutions took first place among smaller businesses with the highest growth over the past three years.

Smart Membrane Solutions, based in Waikato has been rated as the fastest growing company in New Zealand, after taking the top honour at the Deloitte Fast 50 awards. The company achieved revenue growth of 1295% over the past 3 years which put them at the top of the rankings. The awards rank the fastest growing companies in the country over a three year period.

Smart Membrane Solutions develops membrane filtration systems for the dairy industry. Managing Director Brent Marshall said, "We've been in business a while and we've finally hit the sweet spot." He continues: "It's taken a long time to get to a place where we're growing this fast. Winning top spot on the Deloitte Fast 50 index is recognition of what we've done. The next step for us is continuing on our journey."

The awards require that applicants are New Zealand-registered organisations and have been in business for a minimum of three years, along with submitting financial reports for the past three years for review. The Fast 50 index has been running for 19 years and ranks the top 50 businesses across New Zealand based on their revenue growth over the preceding three years.

The top five companies, according to the awards, in descending order, were: food delivery service Delivereasy which grew 1280%, account management agency Overdose Digital which grew 1188%, sustainable cosmetic and beauty brand Ethique which grew 999%, and nutritional formula manufacturer Blue River Dairy IP which grew by 968%.

Alongside Delivereasy, foodservice companies were well represented, according to the rankings. Meat Box, which delivers fresh meat to customers and Behemoth Brewing Company, a craft beer company operating out of Auckland, both saw high rankings in the top 50.

Speaking on the success of New Zealand companies and the boost the local economy is benefitting from, Bill Hale, private partner in Deloitte said, "This success is hard won and takes talent, innovation and impeccable strategy." Hale continued, "This year's indexed businesses come from across the country, operate in a variety of industries, and are led by a diverse group of entrepreneurs. Yet, they are united by their knack for success."

If you would like to see how a company ranks on the fast 50 index click here.