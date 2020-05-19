Tony Shepherd elected to lead Business Council of Australia

Respected business leader Tony Shepherd will serve a two-year term as the newly elected president of the Business Council of Australia, the BCA announced Thursday.

He has served as chairman of Transfield Services since 2005, but his executive career with the company dates back to 1979. Throughout his tenure, Mr Shepherd was involved with a number of key city projects including the Sydney Harbour Tunnel, the Anzac Warships, and Melbourne's CityLink rail system, among several others. He also played a major role in private sector development and ownership of infrastructure throughout Australia, earning him top praise from others in the sectors of business, government, sport and politics.

Mr Shepherd also serves as a Director of the Australian Chamber Orchestra, a Trustee of the Sydney Cricket Ground Trust and Chairman of the GWS Giants AFL club.