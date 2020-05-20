Three take-homes from Jack Ma’s G20 statement

Ahead of this year's G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, a number of e-commerce companies have lambasted the growing anti-globalisation trend, and Alibaba’s Jack Ma has led the call for a friendlier global attitude towards ecommerce.



1. Establish an e-World Trade Platform



Like the World Trade Organization, the e-version of this would focus on removing trade tariffs and downplaying protectionism with a goal of enabling small business from across the world to freely operate using an online platform.

2. Self-regulation



"Organisation is like a treaty or an agreement agreed by the government, so rules and laws,” Ma said, “For a platform, we should set up another very feasible way for small business to do it."

Eschewing the need for government intervention, Ma’s recommendation could be interpreted as a move toward the e-commerce industry regulating itself – less government, more business platform.

3. Make globalisation work for everyone



Ma said: "People don't like globalization, not because globalization is bad. If globalization can really benefit everybody, enable every individual, enable small business that would be a great stuff.”

His words echo a broader sentiment among many Chinese e-commerce players who are growing worried about the growing anti-globalisation sentiment around the world.



Ning Gaoning at Sinochem Group, a Chinese energy and chemicals conglomerate, said: "We need to reduce all these protectionism measures, rolling back the old ones, and reducing all these kinds of small, regional trading agreement, which turn out to be complicated."

