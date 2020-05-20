The November issue of Business Chief Asia Pacific is now live!

Welcome to the latest APAC edition of Business Chief

Technology continues to steer the world of financial services and insurance, and global leader AXA is no exception. Dale Benton caught up with AXA Life Japan’s COO Hervé Le Hen for our November cover story – with the company serving 2.37mn customers and 2,200 corporate clients, it continues to leverage technology in transforming the customer experience.

“The defining factor of our ambition is to be better at helping our customers by providing greater power to them in order for them to live a better life,” Hervé explains.

We then head to Southeast Asia where Facebook’s head of SMB, Sarita Singh, discusses how Facebook connects communities by supporting businesses through their digital transformations across the vast region.

Zooming out to a more global focus, we’ve also spoken to cloud computing giant Salesforce about how it connects non-profits and educational institutions to promote technology innovation toward social good.

This month, we’ve also looked at the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, which is fast becoming a gateway for exports. We’ve also brought you a list of the 10 wealthiest business people in Asia – but how did they make their fortunes?

Be sure to check out our company profiles on Aditya Birla Group, Hatch, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, FWD Insurance, Sun Life Financial and the University of Malaya.

Enjoy the issue!