The April issue of Business Chief Asia is now live!

HGC Global Communications, one of Hong Kong’s top telecommunications firms with a significant international presence, is committed to deploying disruptive technologies to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving industry. Dale Benton caught up with Chief Digital Officer Jacqueline Teo to discuss the firm’s ambitious transition into a new digital era and how its operations are always driven by a focus on the customer. “I look at technology as a means that will provide a positive experience to the user, and having an understanding of the importance of that return of investment allows me to think differently,” says Teo, discussing her strategy in this month’s cover story.

World-leading sugar manufacturer AB Sugar, which has significant operations in China, is harnessing digital technology to drive increased sustainability across its global supply chain and its own internal operations. Andrew Woods spoke with Katharine Teague, Head of Advocacy at the firm, to find out more.

The city-state of Singapore is both the subject of this month’s City Focus and number one in our exciting rundown of Asia’s top ten smart cities.

Don’t forget to check out our in-depth company profiles for SoftBank, SunLife Financial Asia, Sumitomo Chemical, Apollo Tyres and more.

