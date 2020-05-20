Tencent partners with Roblox to inspire Chinese video game developers

China’s leading tech firm Tencent Holdings has partnered with Roblox, a California-based video game firm reportedly worth US$2.5bn, to deliver Roblox’s offering in China as well as set up a joint venture (JV) focused on coding and video game development.

The JV will offer educational resources and courses based upon coding fundamentals, game design, digital citizenship and entrepreneurial skills, according to Roblox’s press release.

As the largest video game publisher in the world by revenue, Tencent offers the very best in-road to the Chinese market for Roblox which, in turn, augments Tencent’s education initiatives with access to Roblox’s global ecosystem.

“I’m extremely excited to partner with Roblox,” said Steven Ma, Senior Vice President of Tencent, in Roblox’s press release.

SEE ALSO:

“We believe technological advancement will help Chinese students learn by fueling their creativity and imagination. Our partnership with Roblox provides an engaging way to reach children of all ages across China to develop skills like coding, design and entrepreneurship.”

Roblox and Tencent have announced a scholarship fund that will see 15 young creators in China attending a week’s creator camp at Stanford University.

The press release added that this is just the first in an array of planned initiatives that will see the two firms driving education and innovation among the next generation of Chinese STEM-based professionals.