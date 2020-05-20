Tencent collaborates with National Museum of Brazil to digitally recreate lost artifacts

Tencent Holdings has been working with the National Museum of Brazil to create a digital museum, recreating artifacts lost in a fire that destroyed over 90% of the museum’s collection in September

Using the museum’s digitized content, Tencent is constructing the online platform with its QQ browser’s image recognition capabilities, enabling visitors to use Tencent’s program to access digital recreations of artifacts, voice tours, and a bank of photographs of the lost collection.

Chinese tourists who visited the museum before the fire have also been invited to upload images and videos taken during their visits to fortify the digital collection, with the curated images set for public availability in the future.

"The National Museum of Brazil is the most important protector of cultural heritage and of relics in Latin America. We are in deep mourning as a result of the losses caused by the fire,” said Ye Jun, Vice President of Tencent’s mobile browsing products division, in Tencent’s statement.

“Tencent is committed to using advanced technologies to help Brazil rebuild the national museum and we will do everything in our power to do so."

Alexander Kellner, Director of the National Museum of Brazil, added:

"We are trying everything to minimize the losses and Tencent's participation in helping us locate more digital records is something very meaningful to us."