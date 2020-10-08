Infosys acquires digital CX company - Blue Acorn iCi

In an announcement made by Infosys, the company has reported its acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi - a digital customer experience (CX), commerce and analytics company - to strengthen its end-to-end customer experience offerings, and help clients to navigate their digital transformation.

Blue Acorn iCi will provide Infosys with cross technology capabilities when it comes to customer experience, digital commerce, analytics and experience driven commerce services.

"We are focused on partnering with global brands and CMOs to help them navigate their digital experience and commerce challenges. The Blue Acorn iCi acquisition is another important milestone in Infosys' journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients and reaffirms our commitment to the Adobe ecosystem. We are excited to welcome Blue Acorn iCi and its leadership team into the Infosys family,” commented Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys.

Combined with an earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY made by Infosys, Blue Acorn iCi will complement WONGDOODY’s creative marketing services to help global CMOs and businesses to thrive when it comes to digital commerce.

In addition the acquisition deepens Infosys’ Adobe, Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify capabilities.

"We have spent a decade refining our approach to building iconic, user-centric experiences for some of the world's most beloved brands, and our entire team is excited to embark on this new journey of growth with the Infosys family," commented Greg Boone, Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi.

"By becoming a part of the Infosys family, Blue Acorn iCi will be able to better serve our clients and their customers as we elevate our scale, technical acumen, global reach, creative capabilities & consumer insight expertise. Together, we will be able to offer unrivaled services and insights to help companies become the new leaders of digital experience & commerce,” added Chris Guerra, Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi.

