Article
Technology

Infosys acquires digital CX company - Blue Acorn iCi

By Georgia Wilson
October 08, 2020
undefined mins
Infosys announces its acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi - a digital customer experience (CX), commerce and analytics company...

In an announcement made by Infosys, the company has reported its acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi - a digital customer experience (CX), commerce and analytics company - to strengthen its end-to-end customer experience offerings, and help clients to navigate their digital transformation.

Blue Acorn iCi will provide Infosys with cross technology capabilities when it comes to customer experience, digital commerce, analytics and experience driven commerce services.

"We are focused on partnering with global brands and CMOs to help them navigate their digital experience and commerce challenges. The Blue Acorn iCi acquisition is another important milestone in Infosys' journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients and reaffirms our commitment to the Adobe ecosystem. We are excited to welcome Blue Acorn iCi and its leadership team into the Infosys family,” commented Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys.

Combined with an earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY made by Infosys, Blue Acorn iCi will complement WONGDOODY’s creative marketing services to help global CMOs and businesses to thrive when it comes to digital commerce. 

In addition the acquisition deepens Infosys’ Adobe, Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify capabilities.

"We have spent a decade refining our approach to building iconic, user-centric experiences for some of the world's most beloved brands, and our entire team is excited to embark on this new journey of growth with the Infosys family," commented Greg Boone, Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi.

"By becoming a part of the Infosys family, Blue Acorn iCi will be able to better serve our clients and their customers as we elevate our scale, technical acumen, global reach, creative capabilities & consumer insight expertise. Together, we will be able to offer unrivaled services and insights to help companies become the new leaders of digital experience & commerce,” added Chris Guerra, Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi.

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

infosysBlue Acorn iCiDigitalCustomer Experience
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy