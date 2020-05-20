Article
Leadership & Strategy
Tata Motors set for release of performance vehicles
May 20, 2020
undefined mins
Jayem Tata Performance (JTP), a joint venture between Tata Motors and Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives, will soon bring performance-oriented versions of Tata vehicles to market
The 50:50 JV between the two firms was announced in March 2017, with the Jayem Neo being an example of the two companies’ combined efforts.
According to Autocar India, the Tiago JTP is set for a release by Diwali this year, with the festival dated to begin on 7 November.
The Tiago JTP will be followed by the “spicier” Tigor JTP, and Autocar India also confirmed that a Nexon JTP is on the horizon.
The JTP versions of Tata’s cars will feature various enhancements, including gearbox ratio tweaks, improved suspension for sharper handling, and increased power.
Expected in 2020, the Nexon JTP “will look more aggressive than the standard compact SUV”, Autocar India said, and it will compete directly with the Ford EcoSport S.
See more:
- The September issue of Business Chief Asia-Pacific is now live!
- Alibaba Cloud and SDL announce partnership to aid brand development in Asia
- Xiaomi undergoes company restructure to promote young talent and ensure longevity
While technical details have yet to be published, it is expected that the enhanced SUV will feature a BS-IV emission norms-compliant engine based on Tata’s existing 1.2l turbo-petrol engine.
Commenting on the timeline for JTP vehicles beyond the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP, Mayank Pareenk, president of passenger vehicles at Tata, said:
“With the JTP models, we have to prioritise. It will certainly happen. Not right now, not in the next six to eight weeks. But yes, later, it will happen”.
- Meet the CEO: IIker Ayci to helm Tata Sons’ Air IndiaLeadership & Strategy
- Toyota and SoftBank team up to develop self-driving mobility servicesTechnology
- Canon Medical acquires ACTmedLeadership & Strategy
- India's largest outsourcing company, Tata, reaches $100bn market capCorporate Finance
RelatedContent