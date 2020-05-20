Tata Motors set for release of performance vehicles

Jayem Tata Performance (JTP), a joint venture between Tata Motors and Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives, will soon bring performance-oriented versions of Tata vehicles to market

The 50:50 JV between the two firms was announced in March 2017, with the Jayem Neo being an example of the two companies’ combined efforts.

According to Autocar India, the Tiago JTP is set for a release by Diwali this year, with the festival dated to begin on 7 November.

The Tiago JTP will be followed by the “spicier” Tigor JTP, and Autocar India also confirmed that a Nexon JTP is on the horizon.

The JTP versions of Tata’s cars will feature various enhancements, including gearbox ratio tweaks, improved suspension for sharper handling, and increased power.

Expected in 2020, the Nexon JTP “will look more aggressive than the standard compact SUV”, Autocar India said, and it will compete directly with the Ford EcoSport S.

See more:

While technical details have yet to be published, it is expected that the enhanced SUV will feature a BS-IV emission norms-compliant engine based on Tata’s existing 1.2l turbo-petrol engine.

Commenting on the timeline for JTP vehicles beyond the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP, Mayank Pareenk, president of passenger vehicles at Tata, said:

“With the JTP models, we have to prioritise. It will certainly happen. Not right now, not in the next six to eight weeks. But yes, later, it will happen”.