Canon Medical acquires ACTmed

Japanese medical equipment company Canon Medical Systems Corporation has completed its acquisition of ACTmed, a joint venture (JV) firm established with Taiwanese molecular diagnostic company ACT Genomics (ACTG)

As part of the deal, ACTG will move its clinical Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology over to Canon Medical’s ACTmed in the first instance of a Taiwanese biotech company transferring technology to a major Japanese medical firm.

In a press release from ACTG, the company said that, together with Canon Medical, it will use cancer genomic testing “to provide cancer treatment selection and disease monitoring with better precision to patients in Japan”.

ACTG specializes in transforming scientific discoveries into “actionable solutions empowering clinicians and patients with evidence-based information to fight cancer”.

The firm’s statement said that its mission “is to provide every cancer patient with personalized genomic information-based treatment plans” through a blend of NGS, the Asian genome database, professional consultancy, and integrated services.

“ACTG’s flagship NGS panel, ACTOnco, investigates 440 cancer-related genes by incorporating a signalling pathway design”, the company’s statement reads.

Ōtawara-based Canon Medical, formerly Toshiba Medical and acquired by Canon in 2016, is a leading Japanese producer of diagnostic imagining equipment.

Outside of Japan, Canon Medical signed a multi-million five-year contract in 2012 with the UK’s Manchester United Football Club to becomes its official medical systems partner.