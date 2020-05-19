Simec Zen Energy reveals $1bn plans for 1GW clean energy portfolio in South Australia

Simec Zen Energy, the Australian renewables firm focusing on solar and energy storage, has announced plans to develop 1GW of clean energy projects.

The projects are to be located in Whyalla, South Australia, costing a total of AU$1bn (US$721.8mn).

As part of the portfolio, the GFG Alliance subsidiary aims to build a 280MW solar photovoltaic (PV) farm.

The Cultana farm will feature 780,000 PV panels, which will generate an output of 600GWh per annum – powering 100,000 homes and offsetting 492,000 tonnes of CO2.

It is anticipated that approximately 350 jobs will be created during the solar farm’s construction.

“Today’s event is symbolic of our desire to develop and invest in new-generation energy assets that will bring down Australia’s electricity prices to competitive levels again, as well as our commitment to local and regional Australia,” stated Sanjeev Gupta, Chairperson of Simec Zen Energy.

“In particular, this signals the beginning of our journey with a number of stakeholders to not only transform GFG’s operations in Whyalla, but also further enhance the appeal of this great city.”

“All of these projects will not only improve reliability and greatly reduce the cost of electricity in our own operations, they will also provide competitive sources of power for other industrial and commercial users, while at the same time playing a key role in the market’s transition towards renewables.”