Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance announces partnership with Google for new infotainment systems

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance has announced a global deal with Google to equip their respective vehicles with advanced Android infotainment systems

In a press release from the Alliance, it announced that services provided by the new systems will be linked with Alliance Intelligent Cloud-based remote software updates and vehicle diagnostic checks.

Increased connectivity and distribution of cloud-based technology in its vehicles are the crux of the Alliance’s 2022 mid-term plan, and this partnership “symbolizes the Alliance focus on next-generation technology”.

12 new zero-emission electric vehicles, autonomous driving technology, and the continued rollout of the Alliance Intelligent Cloud are all included in the Alliance’s 2022 mid-term plan.

The infotainment systems will incorporate Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play Store, with the rollout of these new systems dated for 2021.

Google Assistant’s voice-activated commands will be enabled for mobile device features, such as call answering and text message replies, as well as vehicle-specific functions.

The press release said that the combined sales of the Alliance reached 10.6mn vehicles across 200 markets last year.

It also added that “each brand will have flexibility to create a unique customer interface and specific features on top of the common Android platform”.

Under the Alliance’s mid-term plan, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is aiming for sales of over 14mn units per year by the end of 2022.

The press release suggests that the partnership with Google was incentivized by Android being “the world’s most popular operating system”.