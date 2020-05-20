Philippines ready to host 2017 ASEAN Summit

The Philippines has officially announced that it will be chairing the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit 2017.

President Rodrigo Duterte said, "I am truly honored and humbled as we launch the Philippine chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN," in a recent launch speach.

At a meeting last year, he said:, "We will pursue initiative and enhance cooperation with global partners to ensure that ASEAN citizens live in peace, stability, security and growth, all the while remaining ASEAN’s centrality, unity, and solidarity, we will maintain for all times,"

Duterte urged ASEAN members to observe "non-interference in promoting regional peace and stability, with respect for rule of law."

With the theme set by the Filipino Government, “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World" will be the dominant thread in the discussions – there are six overriding themes that will inform this debate, which are:

1. Peace and stability

2 Maritime cooperation

3. Inclusive, innovation-led growth

4. ASEAN's resiliency

5. A people-oriented and people-centered ASEAN

6. ASEAN: A model of regionalism, a global player

The event, which is celebrating its 50th year could not come at a more eventful time in its history, with everything from Brexit, Donald Trump and the changing role of China are also likely to set the tone of conversation.

SOURCE: [GMA Network]