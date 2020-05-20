Otis opens Hong Kong Experience and Innovation Centre

Otis, the world’s leading elevator, escalator, and moving walkways developer and manufacturer, has unveiled a new Asia Pacific Experience and Innovation Centre (EIC) in Hong Kong.

The EIC will showcase the latest products and innovations in Otis’s portfolio, offering visitors the firm’s vision of the industry’s future in a tech-focused, minimalist building.

In its press release, Otis said the Centre has a dedicated area for building owners that highlights the manner in which Otis’s products can enhance a building’s value whilst modernising its features and boosting comfort and safety.

It noted that these factors are of key importance for prospective upgrades to Hong Kong’s ageing buildings.

SEE ALSO:

“The setting up of Otis Asia Pacific E&I Center is a clear testament to our spirit of innovation. It brings our customers closer to our advanced vertical transportation solutions, with the aim of transforming the way we move people," said Stephane de Montlivault, President of Otis Asia Pacific, in the firm’s statement.

Joseph Armas, Managing Director of Otis Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, added:

“In today's connected environment, customers expect different solutions and service levels. Both Signature Service and Otis ONE are prime examples on how Otis is using the latest technologies to set new benchmarks and service standards for the industry to follow.”