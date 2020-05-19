Oracle ANZ hires Steve McLoughlin from Citrix as new channels boss

Software giant Oracle has appointed Citrix veteran Steve McLoughlin as its new General Manager of Alliances and Channels for Australia and New Zealand.

McLoughlin’s main responsibility will be to grow Oracle’s partner network across both countries, leveraging its already-formidable B2B cloud presence.

Predecessor Paul-Christian Schlawe had been at the company since 1998, taking on the role of channels supremo in 2015. He is thought to still be with the company, although it is unclear which role or why the move has been made.

McLoughlin left his job at Citrix earlier this year, where he was Director of Asia-Pacific and GTM Commercial Sales. This role he began in 2015, prior to which he served as Director of Asia-Pacific Sales.

This is not the first high profile management switch from Citrix to Oracle. Towards the end of last year, current Managing Director for ANZ Rob Willis made the move from one software giant to another.

It is a busy period for Oracle in the Asia-Pacific region, the company recently announcing a big deal with WeChat, a dominant social media platform in China with over 963mn users, used businesses to better engage with their customers.