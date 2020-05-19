October's Business Review Australia is now live!

Whirlpool, Sinorbis and Prysmian Group are among the exclusive insights featured in the latest Business Review Australia magazine, now live and free to read.

Our cover story this month is an in-depth interview with the new CEO of Whirlpool Oceania Silvia Del Vitto. The domestic appliance and white goods specialist has bold expansion plans for the region – Niki Waldegrave finds out more about how Del Vitto plans to execute these targets.

Many Australian businesses are targeting the lucrative Chinese market, not least through the likes of Alibaba. One company is helping Australian companies prepare their own websites for entry into the country – Business Review Australia talks to CEO of Sinorbis Nicolas Chu about how to break into the Asian economic powerhouse.

This month’s top 10 stays closer to home with a look at the best businesses to work for in Australia. From accounting to groceries, many industries are represented.

Our other exclusive insights from companies spanning energy, food, construction and education sectors. Find out what projects the likes of DTS Food Assurance, Prysmian Australia, Maritime Construction and Curtin University are currently undertaking.