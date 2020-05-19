Sinorbis raises $4mn in Series A funding round

The digital marketing and technology startup, Sinorbis, has raised $4mn through a Series A funding round.

The round was led by Jelix Ventures, which contributed its largest ever investment, with participation from existing investor Executive Channel Holdings.

The Sydney-based firm aims to connect Australian businesses with Chinese consumer demand through software.

“Before the launch of Sinorbis, gaining access to China’s fast-growing online market has been fraught with challenges for international businesses due to China’s unique digital ecosystem and the cost of doing so was prohibitive for the majority of SMEs,” stated Nicolas Chu, CEO and Founder of Sinorbis.

“Our technology levels the playing field for Australian businesses looking to capitalise on China’s booming digital market, worth over $1 trillion in online sales alone.”

“Our biggest demand comes from the consumer goods and education sectors.” The startup has clients such as Bioglan, Nature’s Way, Yellow Tail, and Bod Australia.

Sinorbis will use the funding to accelerate the growth of its digital market platform, which it launched in July last year.

“We were very impressed with what the Sinorbis team has been able to achieve in a little over a year since its launch,” remarked Andrea Gardiner, CEO and Founder of Jelix Venture.

“We’re investing in a promising Australian start-up with great early commercial results and a notable client portfolio.”

“We have been able to follow Sinorbis’ growth since our first investment and have seen firsthand the excellent solution the team has built to reduce the cost, risk and barriers to entry for businesses looking to capitalise on the growing Chinese demand,” added Charles Parry-Okeden, CEO of Executive Channel Holdings.

“We are pleased to have been given the opportunity to join another funding round that will help the business reach the next phase of growth.”