Non-Processing Infrastructure Facility Milestone Reached at Roy Hill

Brookfield Multiplex, the engineering group responsible for several non-mining construction projects at Roy Hill, has completed the first stage of construction on the $70 million Non-Processing Infrastructure (NPI) facility. Gina Rinehart’s Roy Hill project in Western Australia will eventually be an iron ore mine and a port operation in the Pilbara region.

The NPI facility, which consists of peripheral infrastructure not directly related to the mining operation but still necessary for the project, will be completed by Brookfield Multiplex. The company has already delivered the $200 million accommodation village, which is now operational.

The gatehouse and Go Line buildings from the NPI project will be turned over this week to Hancock Prospecting. The gatehouse will be the checkpoint for any staff moving in and out of the mining area. The Go Line buildings will function as an administration facility; shift changes and pick up and re-fueling of vehicles will take place here.

“The gatehouse and Go-Line buildings are the main administrative terminals required to ensure the smooth operation of the mine site, so that's why they are the first to be completed as part of our staged works program,” said Chris Palandri, Brookfield Multiplex’s regional managing director.

“These facilities were delivered within just eight weeks, so we are pleased with the progress we have made on site - we are working to schedule and budget. We will now move on to delivering the next stage of the facility, which includes completing the boilermaker and vehicle workshops and remaining Heavy vehicle, light vehicle service building in September, which will then be followed by the administration buildings to be completed by December.”

Brookfield Multiplex’s contracting business currently has over 50 global projects in the mining, rail, water, residential, tourism, health, retail, commercial and education sectors with a combined contract price of around $9.4 billion.

Article sourced from Australian Journal of Mining