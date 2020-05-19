Miranda Kerr Leaves David Jones

Follow @ajschratz

David Jones’ supermodel ambassador Miranda Kerr has reportedly stepped down from her role after five years with the Australian retailer.

Model Jessica Gomes will replace Kerr, whose $1 million per year contract was up for renewal next year.

"We will forever consider Miranda part of the David Jones family. We have loved being on this journey with Miranda and feel privileged to not only have been a part of it but to watch Miranda's remarkable success and growth,” announced David Jones Chief Executive Paul Zahra.



"We wish Miranda every success for what will undoubtedly be a very successful future and would like to thank her wholeheartedly for her wonderful contribution to our brand."

The retailer is expected to make a formal statement about Kerr’s departure later today.

According to several sources, the Victoria’s Secret Angel and Qantas ambassador is expected to launch the airline’s new uniforms in Sydney next month.

[Photo sourced from Mirror.co.uk]