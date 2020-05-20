Mindtree continues US expansion with Georgia delivery centre

Indian IT specialist Mindtree has announced that it has, in its third instance in 2019, opened a major new office in the US, with its latest being a delivery centre in the Greater Atlanta area of Georgia.

The new office will cater to the growing needs of Mindtree clients in the region, providing a local presence that will reinforce the firm’s offering to clients and partners.

Mindtree recently posted its record annual revenue for the year 2018-19, exceeding US$1bn for the first time.

In its press release, Mindtree noted that the delivery centre has been strategically located with regards to the region’s position as an international transport hub and a centre for technical education.

SEE ALSO:

Located near Georgia Tech, Emory University, University of Georgia and Georgia State University, Mindtree hopes to bolster its recruitment with access to local talent.

"The Atlanta Delivery Center's talent and infrastructure further allows us to maximize our value and responsiveness to our clients," said Paul Gottsegen, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Mindtree Americas, in the firm’s press release.

"The Greater Atlanta area offers a highly inclusive and diverse living and work environment for our Mindtree Minds, who have an opportunity to do transformative and challenging work."

Mindtree has expanded both its Silicon Valley and Minneapolis operations already this year, with this latest move joining those expansions in Mindtree’s wider, customer-centric growth strategy.