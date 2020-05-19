The May Edition of Business Review Australia is Live

The May Edition of Business Review Australia is now live!

Read the May Edition of Business Review Australia's Digital Magazine here

This is the final issue from our previous Editor Allie Schratz, and I am proud to be presenting it to you. In this issue of Business Review Australia we take a look at how to become a proactive and successful leader in business. Cyril Peupion, author of ‘Work Smarter: Live Better’ explains the key to good leadership lies in three qualities: alignment, focus and discipline.

We also had the opportunity to speak to Kerryn Fewster, Co-Founder and Co-Director of Change2020 about the best way to guide your company through mergers and acquisitions. Kerryn says, “Considering the disruptive nature of M&A and the impact they can have on staff, surprisingly little attention is given to ensuring leaders are able to communicate key messages clearly and effectively.” The key to a successful M&A campaign lies in employee communication she says.

Also in this issue of Business Review Australia, we consider the very best sites for professional networking. The world of professional networking is changing for the better with key players such as Hoover’s, Businessfriend and Plaxo gaining traction in the market. There has been no better time to ramp up your company’s social presence.

The May issue is also packed with great content and in-depth interviews with some of Australia’s leading companies and key players, plus much more.

I hope you enjoy the issue!

Abigail Phillips

Editor, Business Review Australia