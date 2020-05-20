KPMG Asia Pacific releases record results, announces fresh regional strategy

The Asia Pacific arm of Big Four auditor KPMG has released its year-end results, unveiling strong growth and revenue figures

KPMG Asia Pacific Chairman, Honson To, said in the company’s press release that APAC represents the fastest growing market for the multi-disciplinary financial services giant, with advisory growth hitting double digits for the fourth year running.

The firm achieved revenues totalling US$4.9bn, and is set to invest heavily in the region’s operations to maintain momentum.

“We have committed to collectively invest over USD1bn in a multi-year investment program to further develop holistic and tailored solutions for our clients and also co-create with our clients and strategic alliance partners through our new innovation hubs, ignition centres and other centres of excellence across the region,” To said in the press release.

Additionally, KPMG Asia Pacific is set to deepen its reach across the 20 countries and jurisdictions it serves in the APAC region, with plans to open 25,000 professional positions within the company during the next four years.

It said that it aims to nurture the next generation of digital transformation specialists, regulatory change experts, solutions architects, and cloud and cyber technicians.

"KPMG globally is increasingly looking to this region to act as a growth engine for innovation,” To continued.

“Our alliances with key technology partners, as well as our own investments in digital solutions, are designed to help our clients seize the opportunity of cloud based solutions to drive efficiency and service improvements and to support international businesses into the region.