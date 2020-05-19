Ira Glass to appear at Sydney Festival tonight

In a highly anticipated segment of the Sydney Festival, American radio host Ira Glass will in appear tonight's show Reinventing Radio: An Evening with Ira Glass.

Best known for his weekly radio show ‘This American Life’ on Public Radio International (PRI), Glass spends about an hour a week sharing themed stories about ordinary Americans. During tonight’s show, he will discuss the program he’s hosted since 1995 and what it takes to put the show, and the stories he tells, together.

Eliza Sarlos, a “self-confessed Ira Glass fanatic,” explained Glass’s magnetism in his blog post on the festival’s website:

“What makes Ira so incredible isn’t his journalistic prowess, it’s the way he makes that prowess invisible as he tells really frikkin’ great stories, bringing to life a medium that most commentators will tell you is dying,” his post reads.

‘This American Life’ attracts approximately 1.7 million radio listeners and 650,000 free podcast downloads each week.

If you can’t make it to tonight’s show in Sydney, see below for the show’s tour schedule:

Thursday, January 12, 2012 - Brisbane Powerhouse, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, January 13, 2012 - Astor Theatre, Perth, W.A

Sunday, January 15, 2012 - Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide, S.A

Monday, January 16, 2012 - Athenaeum Theatre Melbourne, VIC [SOLD OUT]

