Intel Plans Tablet Computer Release

According to the Wall Street Journal, Intel Corp. announced yesterday that it plans to present over 10 new tablet personal computer models that will run on a new Intel chip called Oak Trail. These new tablet computers will be showcased at Computex, a computer trade show opening on May 31 in Taiwan.

On Tuesday, Intel had announced that the company is transitioning its products to meet the need of the expanding mobile device market. This was termed its third major shift in computer-chip strategy as the company targets smartphone and tablet computer needs. That market is currently being dominated by ARM Holdings, whose chips use less power and thermal energy and are more environmentally friendly. Intel’s previous focus was on providing chips for central processors rather than mobile devices.

Intel is no rookie to the technology game but it does face a number of setbacks including a lack of strong partnerships and a lack of Android applications. ARM’s technology is used by big names like Qualcomm and Nvidia Corp, so it will be interesting to see which companies partner up with Intel’s technology. However, the company is arming itself with a revamped chip called Oak Trail, which uses less power and doubles performance in tablet computers. Intel also plans to create more designs for laptop computers.

According to Navin Shenoy, Intel’s general manager for Asia-Pacific, more than 35 of these chip-based tablets are already set to be shipped out this year. Shenoy also stated that the company doesn’t foresee disruptions from the March Japanese earthquake to slow their production of the tablet computers. According to Shenoy, the disaster has had no impact on the company’s supply chain.