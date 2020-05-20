Baidu partners with Intel to develop autonomous vehicles

American multinational tech company Intel and well-known Chinese search engine provider Baidu have announced they are teaming up to develop autonomous driving. The agreement involves Baidu using technology and practices from Intel’s subsidiary, Mobileye.

Mobileye is an Israeli company which develops Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and other technology to aid autonomous driving.

In particular, Baidu will adopt Mobileye’s Responsibility Sensitivity Safety (RSS) model in its Apollo project. Mobileye’s Surround Computer Vision Kit hardware suite will be used as part of an autonomous driving system being developed by Baidu. So far, this is just set to be made available in China.

See also:

Baidu, Tencent, Alibaba and iFlyTek: China’s National AI Team

Baidu to invest $1.5bn in driverless cars by 2020

Didi Chuxing to test self-driving cars in California

The Apollo project is Baidu’s autonomous driving platform, some of which has been open-sourced, and forms part of the company’s aim to have autonomous vehicles on the road in China by 2020.

Last year, Baidu opened up its technology to third parties and by the end of 2017 had a total of 70 partners. Last week, it was announced Baidu would partner with Ford Motor Corporation, signing a letter of intent for the development of smart connectivity for Ford cars in China.