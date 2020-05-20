Dell EMC partners with Intel for AI Experience Zones in Asia

Dell EMC, the data centre upgrade solutions arm of Dell, has announced the launch of its Dell EMC AI Experience Zones in partnership with tech giant Intel.

The spaces, based in Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Bangalore, are designed for sharing knowledge whilst offering guests an immersive AI-driven experience to facilitate accelerated AI understanding and adoption across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

Highlighting how data sets are processed and analysed through the Dell EMC High-Performance Computing (HPC) catalogue, the Zones will demonstrate the strength of the firm’s AI solutions when powered with Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

“The timely adoption of AI will create new opportunities that will deliver concrete business advantages across all industries and business functions,” said Chris Kelly, VP of Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell EMC, APJ, in the firm’s press release.

“Companies looking to thrive in a data drive era need to understand that investments in AI are no longer optional – they are business critical. Whilst complex in nature, it is imperative that companies quickly start moving from theoretical AI strategies to practical deployments to stay ahead of the curve.”

Elaborating on the demand for such AI-based experiences and ideation, Dell EMC noted the recent Dell Technologies’ Digital Transformation Index’s findings that AI is one of the leading spending priorities for business leaders in APJ markets.

Andrew Underwood, CTO of HPC and AI at Dell EMC, APJ said: “The Dell EMC AI Experience Zones provide a unique space where customers and our partners can explore, test out, and learn about the different physical and virtual components that make up an AI ecosystem.

“This initiative is the focal point of our commitment to fostering knowledge sharing between CIOs, our ready team of technology experts, and industry partners to accelerate AI adoption and innovation for the region.”