Infosys to acquire Elite ServiceNow partner - GuideVision

In an announcement made by Infosys, the next generation digital services and consulting company has established a definitive agreement to acquire GuideVision.

"We are happy to become a part of the Infosys family and we strongly believe that the shared underlying values are a great foundation for our common goals in the future. Our combined expertise will further drive our customers' digital transformation in the European market,” Pavel Muller, Co-Founder, GuideVision, added.

GuideVision is one of the largest ServiceNow Elite Partners in Europe. The company provides enterprise service management consultancy services, which specialise in strategic advisory, consulting, implementations, training and support in relation to ServiceNow’s platform.

GuideVision’s end to end offerings include:

SnowMirror

GuideVision’s training academy

Nearshore capabilities in Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Germany and Finland

Recognised by ServiceNow in 2019 and 2020 as a Global Service Provider Partner of the year, these offerings will further strengthen Infosys' ServiceNow capabilities for its customers in Europe.

"This acquisition is an important milestone in our journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients. This move reaffirms our commitment to the growing ServiceNow ecosystem. The combination of scalable and agile nearshore capabilities of GuideVision in Europe, and their unmatched delivery excellence, complements our own effort to help global enterprises navigate their next. We are excited to welcome GuideVision and its leadership team into the Infosys family,” commented Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys.

"GuideVision's addition is another significant step towards strengthening our Infosys Cobalt offerings portfolio, bringing the combination of services, solutions and platforms, that acts as a force multiplier for cloud-powered enterprise transformation. Our recently announced Infosys Cobalt portfolio has a large repository of ServiceNow Industry Cloud solutions like ESM Café, and this will now be bolstered by GuideVision's SnowMirror suite of Industry templates,” added Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, EVP and Head of Cloud & Infrastructure, Infosys.

The acquisition of GuideVision is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to closing conditions.

