How does cargo handling work in the Maldives?

Roughly 99 percent of the Maldives is made up of sea with 200 inhabited islands and over 180 resort destinations. The country’s tourism industry relies on the unique beauty of these islands, but also requires reliable goods transport to keep everything ticking over.

Enter Asia Forwarding Pvt Ltd. Based in Male City and employing over 23 staff, Asia Forwarding specialises in international air and sea freight handling, project cargo handling services, local logistics, and customs brokerage.

Over the years, Asia Forwarding has managed several high-value project cargoes including mega projects to deliver heavy generator sets for State Electric Company Limited (STELCO), Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH) expansion project and the ongoing China-Maldives Friendship Bridge project, in addition to many resort clients.

With large numbers of ships calling at Maldives’ ports, Asia Forwarding specialises in bunkering and chandelling services to super yachts, cruise liners, cargo vessels and other visiting ships, in addition to handling and agency services to cruise liners and yachts.

Asia Forwarding is a Maldives Customs Service certified broker of handling DDU and DDP shipments, providing business consultation on import and export regulations and legal advice. The company received the International Award for Excellence & Business Prestige at the International Quality Summit in 2012. Followed by the European Society for Quality Research Award in 2013.

“Managing heavy lift projects require special expertise, care and detailing, especially when the destination of cargo is an isolated island lacking proper heavy lift equipment,” explained Ahmed Ziyad Mohamed, Managing Director of the company. “Our dedicated operations team have a thorough understanding of handling cargo, and we excel at providing marine cargo insurance and ensuring the safety of every consignment, from start to finish, and timely delivery.”

