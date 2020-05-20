Article
Technology

Singtel's VIA expands cross-border mobile payments to Japan

May 20, 2020
VIA, Asia’s first cross-border payment alliance owned and driven by Singaporean telco firm Singtel, has expanded to Japan through a partnership with Netstars, a mobile payment tech firm based in Tokyo.

Netstars will add its 100,000 stores to VIA’s network of 1.6mn partners, according to Singtel’s 18 March press release on the matter.

Through the expansion, tourists using the VIA mobile wallet network will be able to pay at Netstars outlets in Japan with the ease of spending at home. 

Netstars operates locations in airports, shopping malls, food courts, tourist attractions and transport hubs, making it an ideal partner for VIA’s expansion into Japan.

“We are thrilled to partner Netstars for VIA’s very first foray into North Asia. Having welcomed Axiata Digital’s Boost Malaysia mobile wallet just weeks ago, VIA’s steady expansion has taken it beyond our associate markets, and now beyond telco e-wallets and Southeast Asia,” Arthur Lang, CEO of Singtel’s International Group, in the press release.

“These partnerships to grow cross-border mobile payments continue to add further momentum to the Singtel Group’s goal of empowering consumers and enabling them to transact seamlessly across borders.”

Tsuyoshi Ri, CEO of Netstars, added:

“We are delighted to join the VIA alliance and collaborate with Singtel to welcome more mobile payment users from Southeast Asia. Together we will bring convenience to both customers and stores as Netstars expands its store network from thousands to millions, moving towards a cashless society in Japan.”

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

