Go-Jek launches in Singapore to take on Grab

Ride-hailing startup Go-Jek, the first Indonesian unicorn, has launched a beta version of its service in Singapore to take the competition to market-leading Grab

Grab acquired Uber’s Southeast Asian business unit in March this year, and has since developed an enormous presence in the region.

While toppling Grab is a hefty challenge, Go-Jek certainly has the capital to launch a strong campaign to accrue a portion of the market and has partnered with DBS Bank to offer its customers priority access to the app during its beta testing.

See more:



With DBS being Southeast Asia’s largest bank by total assets, this partnership could enable Go-Jek to immediately appeal to a huge audience in Singapore.

"It is with great pride that we begin the roll-out of our services in Singapore. Consumers throughout the country have told us that they want more choice in this sector and with the launch of our beta app, their wait is coming to an end,” said Andre Soelistyo, Go-Jek’s President, according to Channel NewsAsia.

"We are launching in beta for now, while we fine tune our service to make sure it meets the high standards expected by Singaporeans. As such, we are asking all users, whether drivers or passengers, to provide us with ongoing feedback as we work towards creating the best possible service for the country."