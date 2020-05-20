Four things you need to know about Baidu’s new COO

Chinese search engine giant Baidu has hired Qi Lu in a bid to expand its AI capabilities. He will join having recently worked as Group President and COO for Microsoft.

In a recent article, we discussed the future of innovation at Baidu – a company that now provides so much more than just a search engine functionality. In recent years, the company has grown to provide dozens of apps and is even eyeing connected cars.

Without further ado, here are four things you need to know about

1. Stellar CV

Lu is joining Baidu following a high-level position at global computing giant Microsoft. He also worked at Yahoo! for over a decade.

2. Slack bid

During his time at Microsoft, Lu pioneered the company’s bid for hot communications company Slack, but CEO Satya Nadella and Bill Gates decided not to go for it.

3. Baidu role

Once set up at Baidu, Lu will be responsible for products, technology, sales, marketing and operations. Since his expertise is in Artificial Intelligence, Lu will likely be using this knowledge to enhance the company’s own capabilities in this regard.

4. Education

Lu has a PhD in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University – an expertise that has enabled him to gain over 40 US patents throughout his career.

SOURCE: [Tech Crunch]