Forrester: Business predictions for Asia Pacific in 2022

After nearly two years of reactively dealing with pandemic-related turbulence and uncertainty, firms in Asia-Pacific are ready to proactively address changing customer and employee expectations, reports Forrester.

“Too few, however, will fully pivot from the current health crisis to the looming climate crisis,” says Michael Barnes, VP, Research Director at Forrester. “Business leaders must adapt to this new reality, laying the groundwork for bold decisions. Creativity, resilience, and agility – fuelled by strong customer understanding and smart technology investments – will separate leaders and laggards, no matter the industry.”

According to Forrester, in 2022, APAC organisations set to implement future fit technology strategies such as cloud-native approaches to improve business agility and usher in a new era of regionally aligned hybrid-work strategies.

These are just a few of the predictions that Forrester has forecast in its Predictions for Asia Pacific 2022.