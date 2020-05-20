Ford’s China operations to function as standalone business unit

US car manufacturer Ford announced on 23 October that it is reorganizing its operations in the Asia Pacific region, creating a standalone Chinese business unit

The move comes as part of Ford’s strategy to reinstate profitable growth in China, which represents the world’s largest vehicle market.

“China is absolutely essential to Ford’s profitability and growth,” said Jim Farley, president of global markets at Ford, in the company’s press release.

“As we transition China to a stand-alone business unit, led by an experienced and talented Chinese business leader, we are able to become more fit as a business, increase our decision-making speed and be closer to our customers.”

Ford China will be headed by Anning Chen as president and CEO, a highly experience executive with a history of success in China.

Chen has over 25 years’ experience in the automotive industry, and is returning to Ford after having served as Chery Automobile’s CEO and as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Chery Jaguar Land Rover, Automotive, China.

Peter Fleet, president of Ford Asia Pacific, said:

“As we continue to reposition our China business for future growth with new products, partnerships and people, it has become increasingly clear that the brightest future for Ford would be unlocked by making Ford China a dedicated business unit reporting directly to Ford global headquarters.”

Fleet will assist Chen with the transition, and will be tasked with establishing Ford’s new International Markets business unit.

Ford noted in its press release that is has formed strategic partnerships with Chinese tech firms Alibaba and Baidu to facilitate research and development of AI and connectivity.