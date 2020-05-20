FMG’s AU$3.7bn Iron Bridge project to create 3,000 construction jobs in Western Australia

In a 2 April press release, the Government of Western Australia announced that Stage 2 of the Fortescue Metals Group’s (FMG) AU$3.7bn Iron Bridge project has been approved by FMG and its joint venture partners, noting that the work will create 3,000 construction jobs.

Hailing the approval as a significant vote of confidence in the region’s economy, Premier Mark McGowan said in the press release:

"I welcome this significant announcement from FMG and congratulate them for reaching this important milestone.



"It's another encouraging sign that confidence is returning to Western Australia's economy, and with thousands of jobs expected to flow from the Iron Bridge project, this will deliver a huge boost to our State.



"This is great news for the Pilbara and great news for Western Australia. I look forward to working with FMG to ensure Western Australians, particularly in the Pilbara, will reap the benefits of this project in the years to come."

The Iron Bridge mining project, located 145km south of Port Hedland, will produce 20mn dry metric tonnes of magnetite ore each year when it reaches full operational capacity.

Construction is set to commence this year, with production at the facility due to begin in 2022.

The Iron Bridge mine will be operated by 900 workers following completion of the project,

According to the Government’s press release, FMG has committed to sourcing local suppliers and contractors throughout construction for products and services, as well as agreeing with the Njamal and Kariyarra people to ensure opportunities are available for Aboriginal workers.