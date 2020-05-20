Five Asian water events to watch

Business Review Asia has the good fortune to be associated with a number of water events on the continent over the next year. As urban populations continue to grow across the continent, the need to effectively manage sustainable water grids can only become more pressing as time goes by. For everything water-related – Business Review Asia has you covered.

ASIAWATER Expo & Forum | 10 – 12 April 2018 | Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia

www.asiawater.org

ASIAWATER Expo & Forum 2018

The 10th edition of ASIAWATER will be held from 10 – 12 April 2018 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Malaysia. With some 830 exhibiting companies and 10 international pavilions, the event is expected to welcome over 18,000 delegates and visitors from 48 countries. The region’s largest water & wastewater industry event will showcase innovations and solutions in the fields of water management, sewerage, industrial wastewater, purification, irrigation and water resource management.

ASIAWATER 2018 will run concurrently with the 5th edition of Asia Water Resource and Forum 2018 AWARE’18, which includes interactive workshops offering participants opportunities to exchange idea, debate challenging topics and explore potential collaboration with key industry leaders in water and wastewater industries. The three-day event will include some 60 free-to-attend seminars.

ASIAWATER is supported by the Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water (KeTTha) Malaysia, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (NRE) Malaysia, National Water Commission Malaysia (SPAN), Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Malaysia, Department of Water Supply (JPS) Malaysia, Myanmar Engineering Society (MES), Southeast Asian Water Utilities Network (SEAWUN), Philippines Water Works Association (PWWA) and The Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association (VWSA).

ThaiWater | 7 – 10 June 2017 | BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand

www.thai-water.com

The 4th edition of Thai Water Expo 2017 will be held from 7 – 10 June, 2017 in Thailand and the timing could not be better. Major investments in water management programmes are now critical as water scarcity is estimated to hit Thailand hard by 2025. The country must develop a long-term plan to manage these challenges. Effective water management needs to be implemented in Thailand, especially in dealing with flood and drought problems. At Thai Water Expo 2017 some 1500 brands will be showcased by local and international companies from 30 countries and presented to 12,000 quality visitors and buyers from 35 countries, particularly from Thailand and ASEAN.

Running in conjunction with the exhibition, there will be more than 100 professional seminars and presentations from the world’s leading water companies, international experts, academics and researchers to share their views and opinions on global water situation, future technologies & innovations and current trend of water & wastewater management.

ThaiWater is supported by Thai Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Department of Groundwater Resources, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Department of Drainage and Sewerage, Thai Waterworks Associations (TWWA), Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA), Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA), Wastewater Management Authority (WMA), Water Institute for Sustainability: The Federation of Thai Industries and Singapore Water Association (SWA).

MyanmarWater | 26 – 28 October 2017 | Tatmadaw Exhibition Hall, Yangon, Myanmar

www.myanwater.com

Water rich country such as Myanmar still have the challenges ahead and this reinforce the continued need for major and fundamental changes in water governance practices. The government of Myanmar is seeking full water management services to provide cost-effective solutions that maximise water resources, allowing them to focus on developing the sustainable water supply for the overall well-being of Myanmar’s people. The 5th edition of MyanmarWater 2017 will bring together 3,000 industry experts, professionals in water and wastewater industry. The Myanmar’s leading water and wastewater event focus to support the Myanmar’s government mission in providing access to safe water and good sanitation. The three – day event is accompanied with free-to-attend seminars and conferences and fully supported by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation of Myanmar (MONREC), Myanmar Engineering Society (MES), Yangon City Development Committee (YCDC) and organisation related to water industry.

VietWater | 8 – 10 November 2017 | Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

www.vietwater.com

Vietnam has seen a sharp increase in the capacity and coverage for water and wastewater infrastructure and is widely successful in its millennium development targets for water and sanitation. The top market opportunities for international companies in the water industry include wastewater management, industrial wastewater treatment, privatisation of water utilities, desalination technology and raw water transfers. Towards the theme of “Water and Sanitation for Better Life” – VietWater Expo 2017 & Forum will set its 9th edition at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, Ho Chi Minh Vietnam from 8 to 10 November 2017. The Vietnam’s comprehensive water event is fully supported by Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage (VWSA) and Vietnam Ministry of Construction (MOC) and it is set to gather more than 450 exhibitors from 38 countries and regions, with 14,000 trade visitors from all over world. Apart from the exhibition, visitors are able to attend the technical seminars and conferences which provide profound insights into water management, wastewater treatment, sanitation and purification sector.

Water Philippines | 20 – 22 March 2019 | SMX Convention Centre, Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines

www.waterphilippinesexpo.com

The top market opportunities for Philippines water industry are marked by steady diversification which include advanced water treatment infrastructure, water concessions & bulk water supply, extension of wastewater infrastructure and private sector participation through the public-private partnerships (PPP) and private sector participation (PSP).

Since its establishment in 2011, the 5th edition of Water Philippines 2019 is expected to grow bigger and it is by far the most outstanding water and wastewater trade show in Philippines, the event is designed to expand networks, to build strong partnerships and to source for products & technologies. The exhibition will gather over 8,500 quality trade visitors from 27 countries with 400 top participating companies from 20 countries including 8 international and regional pavilions from China, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and USA. Water Philippines coincides with the annual United Nation (UN) World Water Day and co-located with 4 specialised events – Pumps and Valves (P&V), Pipes and Tubing (P&T), Renewable Energy (RE) and Energy Efficiency (EE). The event is supported by Philippines key water associations such as Philippine Water Works Association (PWWA), Philippine Society of Sanitary Engineers (PSSE), Philippine Integrated Society of Master Plumbers (PISMAP) and Philippines Independent Power Producers Association (PIPPA).

