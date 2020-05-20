Facebook names new managing director and vice-president of operations in India

Facebook has named Ajit Mohan as managing director and vice-president of its Indian operations

Mr Mohan, leaving Star India-owned Hotstar to join the social media behemoth, will drive Facebook’s expansion strategy on the subcontinent according to Business Today.

The appointment has been long-awaited, with the previous holder of the managing director position, Umang Bedi, having left Facebook in 2017.

“India is one of the largest and most strategically important countries for Facebook”, said David Fischer, vice-president of Business and Marketing Partnerships at Facebook.

“Ajit’s depth of experience will help us to continue to have a positive impact in India across communities, organizations, businesses and with policy makers”.

Mr Mohan launched Hotstar with Star India in 2015, an Indian digital and mobile entertainment platform, which expanded to the US and Canada with its premium service in 2017.

Facebook recently released Facebook Watch, a video streaming service with a focus on social engagement, and Mr Mohan’s experience with Hotstar will certainly be of use to the platform’s penetration in India.

Fortune India noted that Mr Mohan’s responsibilities will be isolated to Facebook, and he “will not be heading Facebook-owned photo sharing app Instagram and messaging platform WhatsApp”.

“I am delighted to take on the mantle of shaping Facebook’s charter in India”, said Mr Mohan, quoted by Fortune India.

“I look forward to championing India in Facebook [sic] and working with stakeholders across the spectrum to help build deep and meaningful communities across the country”.