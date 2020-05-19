Everything you need to know: AGL's new Chairman Graeme Hunt

This week, Australia’s biggest renewable energy firm AGL announced that Graeme Hunt will be taking over as Chairman later this year.

Here we profile the man who is to succeed the retiring Jerry Maycock in September:

Graeme Hunt will step in to the role of AGL Chairman after serving the company for nearly five years as a Non-Executive Director on the Board.

Hunt studied at the University of Wollongong and the London Business School, joining Australian mining multinational BHP in 1980.

He held several positions at BHP, including New South Wales Port Manager and Group Manager of its manganese assets, before becoming President of its Iron Ore business in 1999, a role he would occupy for over six years.

Periods as President of Aluminium and Uranium business followed before Hunt eventually left the company in 2009.

He created his own business, G.P. Hunt Associates, ahead of joining Transfield Services – what would become Broadspectrum, the infrastructure maintenance survey firm – in 2012, around the same time as he first became a Board member at AGL.

Hunt spent four years as Managing Director and Chief Executive of Broadspectrum before they were acquired by Ferrovial in June 2016.

“His appointment will support continuity of strategy for AGL at a time of transformation in the energy sector,” said outgoing AGL Chairman Jerry Maycock.

“He has broad corporate leadership experience in Australia and overseas, with particular emphasis on energy-intensive sectors, operating large capital projects and managing complex stakeholder issues.”