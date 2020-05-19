Elite international entrepreneurs' society sets up its first Australian clubhouse

International society Entrepeneurs Organisation (EO) has opened its first physical clubhouse in Australia. The group launched the space in a partnership with co-working lounge club Work Club Global.

EO was formed in 1987 and is a global club targeted at “established” company owners and founders. It describes itself as the “world’s only peer-to-peer network exclusively for entrepreneurs”. Prospective members must be the founder or owner of a business that grosses at least $5 million, earns $500,000 in profit, employs five or more staff, has experienced three years of growth and must be in an industry unique to the chapter.

Sydney members can now relax and network in EO's permanent clubhouse, at the Work Club Global’s Elizabeth Street building. The space includes a lounge space and new bar.

The Sydney chapter states: "We are a selective organisation with a rigorous joining process." Publicly, the Sydney chapter is known to comprise members such as Showpo’s Jane Lu, eNerds’ Jamie Warner and Your Empire’s Chris Gray.

“The launch of the new Entrepreneurs’ Organization Clubhouse is a significant milestone in the development of our global network,” EO Sydney president James Taylor told Business Insider.

“This state-of-the-art Work Club Global space in the heart of Sydney’s CBD will revolutionise the way we work, and continue to inspire business success amongst our members.”