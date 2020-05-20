Dyson to open EV factory in Singapore

UK-based tech firm Dyson, founded by British inventor James Dyson, has announced plans to build an electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Singapore

Dyson plans to break down on the facility by the end of the year, and aims to produce its first EV in 2021.

BBC News reported in March that Dyson was seeking an additional 300 engineers as part of its push to produce an electric car, targeting 2020 for completion of its first unit.

Singapore is an infamously expensive place to do business, though the BBC said that neither cost nor Brexit were factors in Dyson’s decision.

Whilst producing its first EVs, Dyson hopes to leverage Singapore’s access to regional supply chains, its proximity to rapidly expanding Asian markets, and its wealth of talented engineers.

In a letter to employees seen by CleanTechnica, Dyson CEO Jim Rowan said:

“Our existing footprint and team in Singapore, combined with the nation’s significant advanced manufacturing expertise, made it a front runner.”

“Singapore also offers access to high-growth markets as well as an extensive supply chain and a highly skilled workforce. Singapore has a comparatively high cost base, but also great technology expertise and focus,” he continued.

BBC News noted that Dyson currently has 1,100 employees in Singapore, 1,300 in Malaysia, 1000 in China, 800 in the Philippines, and 4,800 in the UK.