Dubai Chamber forms New Zealand Business Council to strengthen economic relationship

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced on 6 March that it has established its 50th country-specific business council, the New Zealand Business Council (NZBC).

With the aim of strengthening the economic relationship between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and New Zealand, the council will be comprised of around 100 New Zealand firms from a range of sectors.

These sectors include legal services, public relations, healthcare, education, agriculture, food and beverages, aviation, trade, tourism and hospitality.

“Through the support of Dubai Chamber, the New Zealand Business Council will allow engagement with like-minded leaders, whilst addressing challenges and envisioning how we can further boost both our economies,” said Andrew Perrier, Chairman of the NZBC, in the Dubai government’s press release.

In the statement, Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations for the Dubai Chamber, was noted as having said that non-oil trade between Dubai and New Zealand has been increasingly healthily over the past few years, reaching AED2bn over the first three quarters of 2018.