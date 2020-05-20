$100mn Japan Trailblazer Fund launched by Salesforce Ventures

Global CRM leader Salesforce has announced that its investment arm, Salesforce Ventures, has launched a new US$100mn fund focused on Japanese startups within the Salesforce ecosystem, the Japan Trailblazer Fund

The company’s press release said that the new fund reinforces Salesforce Ventures’ position as one of Japan’s leading foreign venture capital investors, as well as reaffirming the company’s commitment to developing the largest enterprise cloud company ecosystem in the world.

"With the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Japan is recognized as an excellent place to start and build globally competitive technology companies," said Shinichi Koide, Chairman and CEO of Salesforce Japan, in the firm’s press release.

"The new Japan Trailblazer Fund from Salesforce Ventures will provide valuable support to technology entrepreneurs throughout their start-and-scale journey. I look forward to future successes as they make progress toward next generation cloud economy."

John Somorjai, Salesforce’s EVP of Corporate Development and Salesforce Ventures, added:

"With this new fund, we are excited to further support innovative Japanese entrepreneurs and empower the next generation of enterprise cloud companies that will benefit our customers."

Salesforce Ventures has been investing in Japanese tech startups since 2011, with a portfolio of more than 40 companies to date.

Of these, Salesforce Ventures has invested in career networking platform BizReach, online accounting software freee, and Japanese Salesforce System Integrator Terrasky.