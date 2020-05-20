HGC expands Salesforce and Enxoo digital transformation and CX partnership

Global fixed-line operator and ICT services provider HGC Global Communications has announced an expansion of its partnership with leading CRM provider Salesforce and Enxoo, a leader in the industry cloud solutions space, that will seek to accelerate its digital transformation and streamline the customer experience (CX).

By leveraging the combined talents of Salesforce and Enxoo, Hong Kong-based HGC’s optimised customer journey will ramp up the firm’s delivery of its advanced digital CX offering.

"We are passionate in delivering a new level of personalisation, new ways of engagement for our customers, and in supporting our staff to embrace digitalisation,” said Jacqueline Teo, Chief Digital Officer of HGC, in the firm’s press release.

“At every step of our digitalisation journey, HGC will strive to optimise our services and solutions and to equip ourselves to meet dynamic market needs in the digital era. In future, we will continue to further expand our ecosystem for much better customer experience."

Among the numerous benefits of the expanded Salesforce and Enxoo partnership, HGC will enable the firm to more rapidly respond to evolving customer needs across its international reach.

Salesforce’s Einstein Artificial Intelligence platform will be embedded throughout the customer journey to offer enhanced insights, advanced analytics and reporting capabilities.