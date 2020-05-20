Article
Technology

HGC expands Salesforce and Enxoo digital transformation and CX partnership

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Global fixed-line operator and ICT services provider HGC Global Communications has announced an expansion of its partnership with leading CRM provider Salesforce and Enxoo, a leader in the industry cloud solutions space, that will seek to accelerate its digital transformation and streamline the customer experience (CX).

By leveraging the combined talents of Salesforce and Enxoo, Hong Kong-based HGC’s optimised customer journey will ramp up the firm’s delivery of its advanced digital CX offering.

"We are passionate in delivering a new level of personalisation, new ways of engagement for our customers, and in supporting our staff to embrace digitalisation,” said Jacqueline Teo, Chief Digital Officer of HGC, in the firm’s press release.

SEE ALSO:

“At every step of our digitalisation journey, HGC will strive to optimise our services and solutions and to equip ourselves to meet dynamic market needs in the digital era. In future, we will continue to further expand our ecosystem for much better customer experience."

Among the numerous benefits of the expanded Salesforce and Enxoo partnership, HGC will enable the firm to more rapidly respond to evolving customer needs across its international reach.

Salesforce’s Einstein Artificial Intelligence platform will be embedded throughout the customer journey to offer enhanced insights, advanced analytics and reporting capabilities. 

AISalesforceDigital TransformationHGC
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy