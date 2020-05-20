DiDi and BAIC-BJEV form joint venture to drive sustainability and AI in transport
DiDi Chuxing, China’s leading answer to ridesharing app Uber, has announced the formation of a new joint venture with BAIC affiliate Beijing Electric Vehicle CO (BJEV), the largest EV manufacturer in China
The JV, named BAIC-Xiaoju New Energy Auto Technology (JingJu) will focus on new energy fleet operation and AI-integrated transport solutions, pooling the combined strengths and resources of the two firms.
In its press release, DiDi said the JV is emblematic of its continued commitment to building alliances with key players in China’s automotive industry, beginning in 2016 with its first fleet operator and automaker partnerships.
See more:
- PeopleStrong opens Singapore office, launches New Code of Work programme
- Accenture opens Intelligent Operations Centre in Fukuoka, Japan to drive digital transformation
- Dr Johnny Hon, The Global Group: expert comment on Sino-UK business relations
In April 2018, DiDi launched the Didi Auto Alliance which serves as an industry-chain partnership network. The Alliance was followed by creation of Xiaoju Automobile Solutions which is developing a collaborative driver service platform that integrates financing, leasing, trading, charging, refuelling and maintenance.
DiDi added in its statement that China is leading the charge towards an EV-driven future, with BAIC committing to ceasing the manufacture of gas-based vehicles by 2025.
Almost 400,000 new energy vehicles are currently registered with DiDi, with the figures being facilitated by DiDi’s strategic partnerships and indicating the world’s largest network of EVs.
- Visibility is top challenge in digital transformation – F5Digital Strategy
- Why leaders must champion the transition to sustainabilitySustainability
- Sony, Infosys among world’s most ethical firms – EthisphereSustainability
- Property group Hongkong Land commits to SBTi net-zero targetSustainability